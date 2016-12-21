Utah Department of Corrections joins initiative to reduce number of...
The percentage of Utah prison inmates in solitary confinement has dropped from 14 percent to 6 percent over about a year and a half, but the state Department of Corrections hopes to reduce that rate even more. Utah and four other states will participate in the Vera Institute of Justice's Safe Alternatives to Segregation Initiative, according to a news release the Corrections Department sent Monday.
