Utah-based VidAngel asks for more time to comply with court order to stop operations

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Provo-based movie-filtering company VidAngel has not taken down titles referenced by a federal judge in a preliminary injunction last week , and it is asking that it be given until the end of January to comply with the court order. In a filing Wednesday, VidAngel CEO Neal Harmon acknowledged that the company had not taken down movies and shows owned by Disney Enterprises, Inc., Lucasfilm Ltd. LLC, Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation and Warner Bros.

