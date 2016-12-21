University of Utah police: 2 dead in ...

University of Utah police: 2 dead in parking lot shooting

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Police investigate a fatal shooting which took place next to this silver/blue sedan in a parking lot near the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. The black jacket hanging from the mirror may belong to either the victim or the shooter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... 7 hr Go Blue Forever 24
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Thu Le Jimbo 4
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Thu spytheweb 2
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... Thu spytheweb 3
findagrave Dec 11 randy m 2
mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,461,471

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC