The Latest: Utah attorney general to sue over monument
This July 15, 2016, file photo, U.S. The "Moonhouse" in McLoyd Canyon, near Blanding, Utah, is shown during U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell tour. President Barack Obama designated two national monuments Wednesday, Dec. 28, at sites in Utah and Nevada that have become key flashpoints over use of public land in the U.S. West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|37 min
|spytheweb
|2
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|2 hr
|Le Jimbo
|2
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
|My view: Congress should provide parity across ...
|Dec 4
|Lixy9440
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC