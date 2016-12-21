The Latest: Utah attorney general to ...

The Latest: Utah attorney general to sue over monument

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

This July 15, 2016, file photo, U.S. The "Moonhouse" in McLoyd Canyon, near Blanding, Utah, is shown during U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell tour. President Barack Obama designated two national monuments Wednesday, Dec. 28, at sites in Utah and Nevada that have become key flashpoints over use of public land in the U.S. West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... 37 min spytheweb 2
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... 1 hr spytheweb 3
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... 2 hr Le Jimbo 2
findagrave Dec 11 randy m 2
mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 2
News My view: Congress should provide parity across ... Dec 4 Lixy9440 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,648 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,228

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC