String of Utah crimes involving teens raises tough questions

This Dec. 1, 2016, file photo, a police officer carries his weapon as he walks along the street in front of Mueller Park Junior High after a student fired a gun into the ceiling, in Bountiful, Utah. Police said a 15-year-old brought two guns to school and fired a round into a classroom ceiling before his parents arrived and disarmed him, likely preventing bloodshed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.