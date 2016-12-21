'Protect these people:' Utahns mourn suffering of Syrian civilians in Aleppo

A handful of Utahns stood in solidarity with the people of Aleppo during a vigil Tuesday evening on the steps of the state Capitol. The vigil, put on by Sandy-based WhiteHat Magazine, was organized to show empathy for the civilians of the Syrian city caught up in a catastrophic conflict between their government and rebel forces, said Chrisella Herzog, magazine co-founder and editor-in-chief.

