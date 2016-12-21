Private vision clinic gives Utah students 'gift of sight'
In the season of giving, Muna Hussein received the gift of eyeglasses, which vastly improved the teenager's view of her world. She was one of dozens of students at Utah International Charter School who on Tuesday received new glasses as a gift coordinated by Eagle Vision Center of Eagle Mountain.
