Presidential election 'Trumps' biggest stories of 2016 in Utah
The Republican presidential nominee acknowledged in August that he was having a " tremendous problem " in Utah, labeling it "a different place." Roughly five months earlier, he had finished third among GOP voters behind Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Ohio Gov. John Kasich in the state's presidential preference caucus vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|1 hr
|Dreams5505
|30
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Thu
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|2
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC