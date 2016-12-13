There are on the KSL-TV story from 5 hrs ago, titled Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-breaking immigrants. In it, KSL-TV reports that:

An overwhelming majority of Utahns want President-elect Donald Trump to keep his promise to deport undocumented immigrants who have criminal records, a new poll shows. Seventy-five percent of Utahns either strongly or somewhat support Trump's plan to deport undocumented immigrants with criminal records, according to a UtahPolicy.com poll released Tuesday.

