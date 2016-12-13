Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented immigrants with criminal records
There are 1 comment on the Deseret News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented immigrants with criminal records. In it, Deseret News reports that:
An overwhelming majority of Utahns want President-elect Donald Trump to keep his promise to deport undocumented immigrants who have criminal records, a new poll shows. Seventy-five percent of Utahns either strongly or somewhat support Trump's plan to deport undocumented immigrants with criminal records, according to a UtahPolicy.com poll released Tuesday.
#1 14 hrs ago
yes we do...I live in rural Utah and see the turmoil of what's happening in the suburbs in Salt Lake....killings daily, home invasion, drive by and domestic abuse......all hispanic anymore.....we're done with this crap.
