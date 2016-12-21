Pac-12 bowl pick: Colorado over Oklahoma State
Having missed badly on my pick of Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, I came much closer with the forecast for Utah's winning the Foster Farms Bowl. I said it would be 27-17 for the Utes, and it turned out to be 26-24.
