Op-ed: Facts show Utah schools don't need a big tax increase
It has been wittily remarked that there are three kinds of falsehood: the first is a "fib," the second is a downright lie, and the third and most aggravated is statistics. This saying should cross our minds when we're reading public opinion polls, and recent polls suggesting broad support for higher income taxes are a case in point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutherland Institute.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|7 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|8 hr
|ronnie
|1
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
|My view: Congress should provide parity across ...
|Dec 4
|Lixy9440
|2
|Orrin Hatch is cheerleader for Trump's early moves
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC