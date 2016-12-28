Obama Puts 1.6 Million Acres Under St...

Obama Puts 1.6 Million Acres Under Stricter Federal Control Despite Intense Local Opposition

11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

President Obama has created two new national monuments in southeastern Utah and southern Nevada totalling 1.64 million acres, despite intense opposition from American Indians living in the area. Obama created the Bears Ears and Gold Butte national monuments using his powers under the Antiquities Act, adding to the 265 million acres of lands the president has already put under stricter federal regulation.

