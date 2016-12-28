Obama Puts 1.6 Million Acres Under Stricter Federal Control Despite Intense Local Opposition
President Obama has created two new national monuments in southeastern Utah and southern Nevada totalling 1.64 million acres, despite intense opposition from American Indians living in the area. Obama created the Bears Ears and Gold Butte national monuments using his powers under the Antiquities Act, adding to the 265 million acres of lands the president has already put under stricter federal regulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|49 min
|RustyS
|3
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|7 hr
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|10 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|11 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC