Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite opposition

BEARS EARS: From left, Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Utah resident and Navajo Lewis Singer, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Utah resident and Navajo Susie Philemon and Danielle Shirley, and Sutherland Institute President Boyd Matheson, hold a news conference to oppose the proposed Bears Ears National Monument designation in southeast Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 21, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJYI-AM Milwaukee.