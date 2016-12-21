NFL stadium at Point of the Mountain?...

NFL stadium at Point of the Mountain? Planners throw out big ideas at brainstorming session

Deseret News

Those are a couple of the more far-fetched ideas Utahns shared Monday with Envision Utah, the group the state hired to figure out how to develop some 20,000 acres of land between Sandy and Lehi, including the soon-to-be-vacated state prison site. About 150 government and business leaders and residents with a vested interest in what happens to the area huddled around tables in a mass brainstorming session at Adobe, one of the companies that helped launch the building boom at the Salt Lake County-Utah County line.

