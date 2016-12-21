NFL stadium at Point of the Mountain? Planners throw out big ideas at brainstorming session
Those are a couple of the more far-fetched ideas Utahns shared Monday with Envision Utah, the group the state hired to figure out how to develop some 20,000 acres of land between Sandy and Lehi, including the soon-to-be-vacated state prison site. About 150 government and business leaders and residents with a vested interest in what happens to the area huddled around tables in a mass brainstorming session at Adobe, one of the companies that helped launch the building boom at the Salt Lake County-Utah County line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
|My view: Congress should provide parity across ...
|Dec 4
|Lixy9440
|2
|Orrin Hatch is cheerleader for Trump's early moves
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Affordable Dental Cleanings!
|Nov '16
|Mei C
|1
|Commission votes against retention of Judge Su ...
|Nov '16
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC