Mentally ill Utah man admits killing his younger brother

Craig A. Antonio, 29, of Ballard, was charged in 8th District Court with first-degree felony murder for the April 2015 death of 23-year-old Tyson Macartin Antonio. Earlier this month, the defendant - who, according to court records, has been diagnosed with schizophrenia - entered the guilty and mentally ill plea to a reduced third-degree felony count of homicide by assault.

