Mentally ill Utah man admits killing ...

Mentally ill Utah man admits killing his younger brother

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Craig A. Antonio, 29, of Ballard, was charged in 8th District Court with first-degree felony murder for the April 2015 death of 23-year-old Tyson Macartin Antonio. Earlier this month, the defendant - who, according to court records, has been diagnosed with schizophrenia - entered the guilty and mentally ill plea to a reduced third-degree felony count of homicide by assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
findagrave Dec 11 randy m 2
mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 2
News My view: Congress should provide parity across ... Dec 4 Lixy9440 2
News Orrin Hatch is cheerleader for Trump's early moves Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Affordable Dental Cleanings! Nov '16 Mei C 1
News Commission votes against retention of Judge Su ... Nov '16 Jake 1
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,634 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,682

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC