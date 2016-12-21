Live: Reaction to Utah's new Bears Ears National Monument

The Salt Lake Tribune) Pro- Bears Ears National Monument supporters hold up their Bears Ears signs during press conference at the Utah State Capitol Preservation Room in Salt Lake City Monday December 19, 2016. Speakers included Chairman Shaun Chapoose, Ute Indian Tribe of the Uinta Ouray Reservation, Delegate Davis Filfred, Navajo Nation Council and Malcolm Lehi, former White Mesa representative of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Council.

