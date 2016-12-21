Letter: Oil lease auctions move into the dark
On Dec. 13, EnergyNet, a Texas company contracted by the Bureau of Land Management, began to conduct Utah's first online auction of leases to drill on 24 parcels consisting of 10,510 acres in the Green River District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
|My view: Congress should provide parity across ...
|Dec 4
|Lixy9440
|2
|Orrin Hatch is cheerleader for Trump's early moves
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Affordable Dental Cleanings!
|Nov '16
|Mei C
|1
|Commission votes against retention of Judge Su ...
|Nov '16
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC