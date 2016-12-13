Letter: May your presses continue to roll
The two main stories on the front page of The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 11 were dramatic examples why the independent daily newspaper is so vital to having a well-informed citizenry in Utah. Nowhere else - as in nowhere else - would Utahns have been as informed about two very important local issues as they were by the two well-researched and balanced Tribune articles.
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
|My view: Congress should provide parity across ...
|Dec 4
|Lixy9440
|2
|Orrin Hatch is cheerleader for Trump's early moves
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Affordable Dental Cleanings!
|Nov '16
|Mei C
|1
|Commission votes against retention of Judge Su ...
|Nov '16
|Jake
|1
