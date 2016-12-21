High school wrestling: All Star Duals slated for Tuesday night
The 18-year tradition of the Utah High School All-Star Duals continues this Tuesday at UVU with an exciting slate of 43 matches on three mats. The top matches will take place on the center mat, beginning with the 163-pound featured match between Bingham's Code Moody and Wasatch's Jakob Discher at 6:30 p.m. The night will end with the second featured match between Box Elder's Brock Hardy and Payson's Jed Loveless at 152 pounds.
