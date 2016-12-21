Fans pay tribute to beloved BYU football coach

Bouquets are placed around the cougar statue outside LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Thursday as a tribute to the stadium's namesake, who died Thursday at age 86. A public memorial service for the hall of fame coach will take place Friday, Jan. 6, at the Utah Valley Convention, 220 W. Center, beginning at 6 p.m. A private funeral service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7.

