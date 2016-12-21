Eight Utah hospitals penalized for injuries, infection rate
The federal government will cut payments to eight Utah hospitals after they fell among the bottom quarter of medical centers for patient injuries and preventable infections. This is the third year Medicare has penalized hospitals for preventable complications such as infections, blood clots, bed sores and falls.
