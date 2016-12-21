Dueling demonstrations put pressure on Obama over possible Bears Ears monument
Both sides of the Bears Ears monument debate passionately aired their cause at the state Capitol on Monday, alternately imploring and pleading for President Barack Obama to take action, or do nothing. In a show of unity, five members of Utah's congressional delegation, Gov. Gary Herbert, every other statewide elected official, the House speaker, Senate majority leader and all three San Juan County commissioners said a new national monument is vehemently opposed by the majority of Utah residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
|My view: Congress should provide parity across ...
|Dec 4
|Lixy9440
|2
|Orrin Hatch is cheerleader for Trump's early moves
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Affordable Dental Cleanings!
|Nov '16
|Mei C
|1
|Commission votes against retention of Judge Su ...
|Nov '16
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC