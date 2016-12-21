Dueling demonstrations put pressure o...

Dueling demonstrations put pressure on Obama over possible Bears Ears monument

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KSL-TV

Both sides of the Bears Ears monument debate passionately aired their cause at the state Capitol on Monday, alternately imploring and pleading for President Barack Obama to take action, or do nothing. In a show of unity, five members of Utah's congressional delegation, Gov. Gary Herbert, every other statewide elected official, the House speaker, Senate majority leader and all three San Juan County commissioners said a new national monument is vehemently opposed by the majority of Utah residents.

