Debate: Yes, Virginia, there is some good news. In life and in newspapering ...

The Salt Lake Tribune) The Salt Lake Tribune) 's Utahn of the Year--Madi Barney, pictured Wednesday, December 22, 2016, in front of an oil painting by Utahn Lee Cowan entitled "Heed the Firmament to the Eighth", 2014, part of the collection at the Springville Art Museum. Through Barney's willingness to go public about Brigham Young UniversityA s handling of her rape case, she changed the discussion on campus sexual assault across the state.
Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
