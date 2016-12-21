'Death by GPS': Officials warn against trusting tech in the wilderness
The advice comes after a Pennsylvania family visiting Southern Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park went down a snow-covered road and became trapped for two days near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Technology can be very helpful, especially in well-populated areas, but when you get out into the vast Utah wilderness, the GPS on your phone can lead you astray.
