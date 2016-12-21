'Death by GPS': Officials warn agains...

'Death by GPS': Officials warn against trusting tech in the wilderness

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

The advice comes after a Pennsylvania family visiting Southern Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park went down a snow-covered road and became trapped for two days near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Technology can be very helpful, especially in well-populated areas, but when you get out into the vast Utah wilderness, the GPS on your phone can lead you astray.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... 2 hr Le Jimbo 5
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... 3 hr Venus6619 3
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... 6 hr spytheweb 2
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... 6 hr spytheweb 3
findagrave Dec 11 randy m 2
mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,813 • Total comments across all topics: 277,425,957

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC