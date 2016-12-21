Commercial development booming in Utah, Salt Lake counties
As the state's economy continues to thrive, the volume of office buildings and commercial projects under construction of late along the southern Wasatch Front is at a near record pace - the bulk of which is situated in the heart of Utah's tech hub. In Utah County, the amount of office space being leased has more than doubled since last year, and nearly twice the amount of 2014, according to data from commercial real estate firm Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors.
