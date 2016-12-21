Commercial development booming in Uta...

Commercial development booming in Utah, Salt Lake counties

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

As the state's economy continues to thrive, the volume of office buildings and commercial projects under construction of late along the southern Wasatch Front is at a near record pace - the bulk of which is situated in the heart of Utah's tech hub. In Utah County, the amount of office space being leased has more than doubled since last year, and nearly twice the amount of 2014, according to data from commercial real estate firm Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
findagrave Dec 11 randy m 2
mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 2
News My view: Congress should provide parity across ... Dec 4 Lixy9440 2
News Orrin Hatch is cheerleader for Trump's early moves Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Affordable Dental Cleanings! Nov '16 Mei C 1
News Commission votes against retention of Judge Su ... Nov '16 Jake 1
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,666

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC