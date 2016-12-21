Charges: Utah man killed alleged drug dealer, stole his money and pills

A 25-year-old man fatally stabbed an alleged Millcreek area drug dealer man earlier this month so he could steal the victim's money and prescription pills, according to charges filed Friday. Karrar Thaer Suhail is charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony counts of murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, as well as second-degree felony obstructing justice, for the Dec. 9 death of 46-year-old Alaa Alkhatawi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.