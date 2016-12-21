Charges: Utah man killed alleged drug dealer, stole his money and pills
A 25-year-old man fatally stabbed an alleged Millcreek area drug dealer man earlier this month so he could steal the victim's money and prescription pills, according to charges filed Friday. Karrar Thaer Suhail is charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony counts of murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, as well as second-degree felony obstructing justice, for the Dec. 9 death of 46-year-old Alaa Alkhatawi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|1 hr
|16 teen shots
|25
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Thu
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|2
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC