Charges: Utah man killed alleged drug...

Charges: Utah man killed alleged drug dealer, stole his money and pills

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A 25-year-old man fatally stabbed an alleged Millcreek area drug dealer man earlier this month so he could steal the victim's money and prescription pills, according to charges filed Friday. Karrar Thaer Suhail is charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony counts of murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, as well as second-degree felony obstructing justice, for the Dec. 9 death of 46-year-old Alaa Alkhatawi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... 1 hr 16 teen shots 25
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Thu Le Jimbo 4
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Thu spytheweb 2
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... Thu spytheweb 3
findagrave Dec 11 randy m 2
mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,229 • Total comments across all topics: 277,474,138

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC