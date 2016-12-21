A.M. notes: Utah is the fastest-growing state, 'Light the...
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Utah's population grew by 2.03 percent from July 2015 to July 2016, which makes the Beehive State the fastest-growing state in the nation , according to the Deseret News. Utah's neighbors, Nevada, Idaho and Washington, sit close behind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
|My view: Congress should provide parity across ...
|Dec 4
|Lixy9440
|2
|Orrin Hatch is cheerleader for Trump's early moves
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Affordable Dental Cleanings!
|Nov '16
|Mei C
|1
|Commission votes against retention of Judge Su ...
|Nov '16
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC