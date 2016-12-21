A farewell to notable Utahns who died in 2016
Whether they fought for civil rights, built an iconic artwork or won a Pulitzer Prize for journalism, these Utahns made their mark on the Beehive State. Utah lost government leaders and civic activists this year, along with coaches and clerics, jurists and journalists, artists and scientists, two world-class climbers, one big-name former senator, three law enforcement officers, and even a 100-year-old Navajo medicine man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|2 hr
|16 teen shots
|21
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|19 hr
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|22 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|22 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC