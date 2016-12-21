A farewell to notable Utahns who died...

A farewell to notable Utahns who died in 2016

Whether they fought for civil rights, built an iconic artwork or won a Pulitzer Prize for journalism, these Utahns made their mark on the Beehive State. Utah lost government leaders and civic activists this year, along with coaches and clerics, jurists and journalists, artists and scientists, two world-class climbers, one big-name former senator, three law enforcement officers, and even a 100-year-old Navajo medicine man.

