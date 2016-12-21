$75M Grant Officially Awarded for Pro...

$75M Grant Officially Awarded for Provo-Orem Bus Rapid Transit Line

Read more: Mass Transit

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration has officially announced the awarding of approximately $75 million to the Utah Transit Authority for the construction of the 10.5-mile bus rapid transit line connecting the communities of Orem and Provo. The BRT line is part of the Provo Orem TRIP that has been under construction for the past several months.

