Wall of dust sweeping through Lubbock just before 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas... Southeastern Hockley County in northwestern Texas... * Until 830 PM CDT * At 757 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Levelland, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

