Video: Texas woman baits hook after biting the head off of a
Ashley Hoehn, 21, shared a how-to video of baiting a fish hook by biting a shad's head off before hooking it and it's gotten quite the reaction from online. Continue clicking to see more photos of Hoehn's fishing adventures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat...
|1 hr
|dbsmit
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|63,904
|Endangered Texas Rep. Will Hurd, charts an inde...
|7 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Texas is at epicenter of an expanding red-state...
|23 hr
|USuk
|3
|FBI, groups at odds over efforts to ID immigran...
|23 hr
|HeeHaw
|2
|Texans get good laugh out of "Monkey Trail"
|23 hr
|BonerBixby
|2
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|23 hr
|GayUsA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC