Trump Administration Backs Texas Voter ID Law in Court

The Trump administration says Texas has scrubbed its voter ID law of any potential discrimination and wants a judge who once compared the measure to a "poll tax" on minorities and the poor to resist further action. That stance from the U.S. Justice Department, filed in court Wednesday, continues a reversal from Washington over what critics call one of the most restrictive voter ID laws in the nation.

