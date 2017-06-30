Trump Administration Backs Texas Voter ID Law in Court
The Trump administration says Texas has scrubbed its voter ID law of any potential discrimination and wants a judge who once compared the measure to a "poll tax" on minorities and the poor to resist further action. That stance from the U.S. Justice Department, filed in court Wednesday, continues a reversal from Washington over what critics call one of the most restrictive voter ID laws in the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|2 min
|Retribution
|48
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Too Funny
|63,904
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|9 hr
|Donny Brook
|1
|Texas Drops Its Knife Restrictions. Prepare to ...
|9 hr
|Donny Brook
|1
|Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat...
|18 hr
|dbsmit
|2
|Endangered Texas Rep. Will Hurd, charts an inde...
|23 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Texas is at epicenter of an expanding red-state...
|Tue
|USuk
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC