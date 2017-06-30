Texas Supreme Court Opens Door to Inv...

Texas Supreme Court Opens Door to Invalidating Same-Sex Marriages

The Texas supreme court issued a disturbing ruling on Friday , with the justices declaring there is no clear right to spousal benefits by couples in same-sex marriages. The unanimous decision sprung from a challenge to spousal benefits provided to city employees of Houston.

