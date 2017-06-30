Texas officer shot while investigating vehicle break-in dies
There are 1 comment on the KTEN-TV Denison story from 13 hrs ago, titled Texas officer shot while investigating vehicle break-in dies. In it, KTEN-TV Denison reports that:
Two San Antonio police officers were wounded critically and a suspect was kille... . A make-shift memorial with balloons, notes, flowers and other items is visited at the San Antonio Police headquarters, Friday, June 30, 2017, in San Antonio.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
|
#1 56 min ago
Trash like this Bice guy should have been killed off 10 years ago. The cops have been handcuffed, so maybe the vigilantes should rise and get rid of these punks.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,867
|Crockett community looking for last-minute save...
|4 hr
|Eddie Milam
|1
|Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful...
|8 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Texas officers investigating break-in when man ...
|17 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch...
|18 hr
|JasonNewsted
|11
|Federal judge considers fate of Texas 'sanctuar...
|23 hr
|Valerie
|12
|Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC