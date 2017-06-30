Texas man wins Florida key lime pie-eating contest
Trey Bergman of Houston devoured a 9-inch pie smothered with whipped cream in 51.92 seconds during Tuesday's Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest in Key West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,899
|Texas is at epicenter of an expanding red-state...
|12 hr
|USuk
|3
|FBI, groups at odds over efforts to ID immigran...
|13 hr
|HeeHaw
|2
|Texans get good laugh out of "Monkey Trail"
|13 hr
|BonerBixby
|2
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|13 hr
|GayUsA
|4
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Jogs of fartmilk
|168
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Sun
|Milk Fart Maid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC