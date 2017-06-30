Texas House speaker didn't want suici...

Texas House speaker didn't want suicide over 'bathroom bill'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this April 19, 2017, file photo, Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, talks with fellow lawmakers on the House floor at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Straus says he doesn't want a "suicide" on his hands over a so-called bathroom bill that Gov. Greg Abbott is ordering lawmakers to revive later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,895
News FBI, groups at odds over efforts to ID immigran... 3 hr Laredo 1
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month 13 hr neighbor 2
News Texas is at epicenter of an expanding red-state... 20 hr Laredo 2
Election Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14) Sun Jogs of fartmilk 168
Seeking A Lactating Man Sun Milk Fart Maid 39
News Hey, Texplainer: Is Texas handinga Sun Donny Brook 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Ferguson
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC