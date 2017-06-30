Texas Drops Its Knife Restrictions. Prepare to Carry a Sword
For a long time Texas had many restrictions on what a citizen could legally carry, but in recent years the laws governing knives have been much less strict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat...
|1 hr
|dbsmit
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|63,904
|Endangered Texas Rep. Will Hurd, charts an inde...
|7 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Texas is at epicenter of an expanding red-state...
|23 hr
|USuk
|3
|FBI, groups at odds over efforts to ID immigran...
|23 hr
|HeeHaw
|2
|Texans get good laugh out of "Monkey Trail"
|23 hr
|BonerBixby
|2
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|23 hr
|GayUsA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC