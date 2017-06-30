Texas attorney general's donors include conservative group
Texas' attorney general disclosed Wednesday that a Washington-based conservative group is helping pay his legal defense on criminal securities fraud charges, the first such national group to offer financial support. But Republican Ken Paxton would not divulge all the principals involved with the political organization, which has virtually no public profile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|6
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Too Funny
|63,905
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|2 hr
|Donny Brook
|1
|Texas Drops Its Knife Restrictions. Prepare to ...
|3 hr
|Donny Brook
|1
|Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat...
|12 hr
|dbsmit
|2
|Endangered Texas Rep. Will Hurd, charts an inde...
|17 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Texas is at epicenter of an expanding red-state...
|Tue
|USuk
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC