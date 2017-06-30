Texas attorney general's donors include conservative group
In this June 22, 2017 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. Paxton has raised more than $500,000 to pay for private attorneys who are defending him on criminal securities fraud charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|3 min
|Retribution
|48
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Too Funny
|63,904
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|9 hr
|Donny Brook
|1
|Texas Drops Its Knife Restrictions. Prepare to ...
|9 hr
|Donny Brook
|1
|Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat...
|18 hr
|dbsmit
|2
|Endangered Texas Rep. Will Hurd, charts an inde...
|23 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Texas is at epicenter of an expanding red-state...
|Tue
|USuk
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC