Texas attorney general raises $500K for own criminal defense

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has now raised more than $500,000 to pay for private attorneys who are defending him on criminal securities fraud charges. Financial statements released Wednesday show that the Republican last year received donations for his legal bills not just from Texas but from individuals and groups in Arizona, Arkansas and Virginia.

