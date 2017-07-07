South Carolina inmate captured in Texas after second escape
An inmate was re-captured in Texas early Friday after his second escape from a maximum security prison in South Carolina, prison officials said. The South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a Twitter message that 46-year-old inmate Jimmy Causey was in custody.
