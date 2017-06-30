Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, answers a question as he holds a town hall...
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, answers a question as he holds a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, answers a question as he holds a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Endeavour first of many high-rises for Clear Lake (Apr '08)
|15 hr
|Boners Farti
|110
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|17 hr
|Logic Please
|64
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|21 hr
|Thirsting farts
|40
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Too Funny
|63,904
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|Thu
|Donny Brook
|1
|Texas Drops Its Knife Restrictions. Prepare to ...
|Thu
|Donny Brook
|1
|Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat...
|Wed
|dbsmit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC