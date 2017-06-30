Retail gasoline prices in Texas down penny amid July Fourth
AAA Texas on Thursday reported that compares to the nationwide price at the pump of $2.24, which held steady from last week. Association experts say U.S. gas prices during the July Fourth holiday travel period were the cheapest since 2005.
