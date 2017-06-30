Retail gasoline prices in Texas down ...

Retail gasoline prices in Texas down penny amid July Fourth

AAA Texas on Thursday reported that compares to the nationwide price at the pump of $2.24, which held steady from last week. Association experts say U.S. gas prices during the July Fourth holiday travel period were the cheapest since 2005.

