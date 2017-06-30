Patriotic garb part of pre-July Fourt...

Patriotic garb part of pre-July Fourth Texas rally for Trump

Some supporters of Donald Trump wore patriotic garb and carried U.S. flags during a Texas rally for the president. The Austin American-Statesman reports hundreds of Trump backers marched through downtown Austin on Saturday as part of a pre-July Fourth celebration of independence.

