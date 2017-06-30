Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to cover abortion
Insurance companies in Oregon would be required to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity under a measure approved Wednesday by lawmakers. Oregon already has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the U.S., leaving out otherwise common requirements for waiting periods or spending limits on taxpayer funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest of Miss Black Texas not racially motivat...
|5 hr
|dbsmit
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Into The Night
|63,904
|Endangered Texas Rep. Will Hurd, charts an inde...
|11 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Texas is at epicenter of an expanding red-state...
|Tue
|USuk
|3
|FBI, groups at odds over efforts to ID immigran...
|Tue
|HeeHaw
|2
|Texans get good laugh out of "Monkey Trail"
|Tue
|BonerBixby
|2
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|Tue
|GayUsA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC