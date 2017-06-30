News 55 mins ago 5:17 p.m.Frustrated with red light cameras in Texas? You're not alone
Some Texans say it's time for Gov. Greg Abbott to turn off red light cameras across the state - once and for all. In fact, a group of Texans has delivered a letter to his office as part of a grassroots effort, asking him to put the contentious issue before state lawmakers, who head back to work July 18 for a special session.
