My grandfather was a death row doctor. He tested psychedelic drugs on Texas inmates.
Photos, newspaper clippings and journal entries from Dr. Lee Hartman helped his grandson, Ben Hartman, piece together the details of his years as a prison physician and psychiatrist. Editor's note: In this special contribution to The Texas Tribune, Austin writer Ben Hartman tells the story of his search for the truth about his late grandfather, a prison psychiatrist on Texas' death row who performed little-known medical experiments on inmates in the 1960s.
