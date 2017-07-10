LSU football countdown day 58: Half-dozen Texas Tigers have been first-team All-Americans
Former LSU wide receiver Eric Martin of Van Vleck, Texas was a first-team All-American in 1984 as a junior when he caught 52 passes for 1,064 yards and five TDs. Former LSU wide receiver Eric Martin of Van Vleck, Texas was a first-team All-American in 1984 as a junior when he caught 52 passes for 1,064 yards and five TDs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|3 hr
|Red Crosse
|138
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|Karl Marx
|63,919
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Tue
|All farts r good
|42
|shelie jackson
|Mon
|KEEPER
|2
|Pastors in Texas find new ways to serve fearful...
|Mon
|KEEPER
|2
|Weather Gets Weird as Record Rainfall Follows R...
|Jul 8
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|2
|Amarillo, Lubbock mayors form coalition to incr...
|Jul 8
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC