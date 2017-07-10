LSU football countdown day 58: Half-dozen Texas Tigers have been first-team All-Americans

Former LSU wide receiver Eric Martin of Van Vleck, Texas was a first-team All-American in 1984 as a junior when he caught 52 passes for 1,064 yards and five TDs. Former LSU wide receiver Eric Martin of Van Vleck, Texas was a first-team All-American in 1984 as a junior when he caught 52 passes for 1,064 yards and five TDs.

