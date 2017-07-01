Husband of Central Texas woman arrested in her 1991 death
Prosecutors say a Central Texas man has been charged with murder in the 1991 disappearance of his wife whose remains were found two years later in a wooded area. Walker County jail records Saturday didn't list an attorney to speak for Larry LeFlore, who's free on $20,000 bond.
